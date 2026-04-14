First Warning Forecast: Staying hot for the rest of the week!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild, with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s through 9 PM and staying above 70 through midnight. Overnight lows will only reach the mid 60s, with light winds and clear skies.

Tomorrow will be another scorcher, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. We'll see sunny skies and a light breeze out of the SW at 10-15 mph. Dew points will be in the upper 50s, so humidity won't be too much of a factor. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s, with clear skies expected.

Thursday will continue our warm stretch, with high temperature in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph, along with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will fall apart over the region on Friday, so slightly cooler temperatures are expected with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a low-end (20%) chance of seeing a stray shower on Friday afternoon, though most of us will stay dry.

This weekend will stay warm, but a cold front moves through on Sunday bringing with it some showers and storms during the afternoon. Temperatures drop back into the 60s behind the cold front on Monday and Tuesday.

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