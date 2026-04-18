First Warning Forecast: Staying hot Saturday, cooler weather Sunday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the last of our string of warm days, with mostly sunny skies expected along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the SE to S at 5-15 mph. It should be great on the water, with 1-2 feet of surf expected with ocean temperatures around 60. Overnight we'll see some clouds move in, with lows dropping into the 60s.

Tomorrow a cold front will arrive during the morning, with high temperatures occurring early before 10 am around 70 degrees. After 10 am temperatures will quickly drop around 10-20 degrees into the 50s. Winds will pick up during the morning, out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Some showers will move through the region as temperatures fall, with scattered showers expected between 10 am and 4 pm, only resulting in 0.1" to 0.25" of rain. Some clearing is expected Sunday evening, with clouds departing fully overnight. Overnight lows will be cooler, dropping into the 40s.

Next week will start off cooler in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions expected. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Dry and warm conditions are expected during the second half of next week.

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