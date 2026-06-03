First Warning Forecast: Staying sunny and warming up!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will drop off quickly, with 60s after sunset and 50s for overnight lows. We'll see calm winds and clear skies throughout the night.

Tomorrow will be a great one, with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 80s. A sea breeze will develop out of the NE at 5-10 mph, which will keep the immediate coastline a bit cooler. The UV index will reach 10, so remember to use sunscreen if you're planning on being in the sun! Overnight Thursday will be clear and calm, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will begin a three-day stint in the 90s, with high temperatures in the low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be another hot one, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s along with dry conditions expected. Winds will be a bit stronger on Saturday, out of the SW at 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, Sunday will start off hot but some afternoon/evening thunderstorms look possible. A cold front will move through Sunday night, with cooler conditions beginning Monday.

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