First Warning Forecast: Still cloudy and mild today, summer-like heat returns Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will warm to the low 80s today, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers possible.

Wednesday will be a typical summer day. Highs will warm to the low 90s with more humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A “pop-up” shower/storm is possible by the afternoon to early evening.

Highs will dip to the upper 80s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in Friday afternoon.

Expect more clouds with showers and storms on Saturday. Clouds and showers will clear out on Sunday. We will see more sunshine on Memorial Day. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s this weekend.

