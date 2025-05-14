First Warning Forecast: Storms continue, turning steamy this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another round of storms on the way this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

A little more sunshine breaks through on Thursday but there’s still storms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

We get even warmer Friday with highs near 90 degrees. The warm conditions stick around for the weekend with high temperatures both days in the upper 80s to low 90s. We see some clearing on Sunday but there are more storm chances early next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar