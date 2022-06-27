First Warning Forecast: Storms moving in today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms to start the work week. A cooler midweek with highs in the 70s. Warming back to the 90s to end the week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning but clouds will build in through the day as a cold front approaches. Showers and storms will move in this afternoon to evening, with the biggest chance after 4 PM. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will be humid.

Showers will move out early Tuesday and clouds will try to break up by the afternoon. Behind the cold front, expect some cooler and less humid air. Highs will only reach the upper 70s Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will build for the end of the week. Highs will climb through the 80s Wednesday and Thursday to the 90s by Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances for the second half of the work week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Showers & storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave located about 950 miles ESE of the southern Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving west across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves WSW at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves WNW at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

