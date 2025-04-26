First Warning Forecast: Storms Saturday night, Sunshine returns again Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Isolated storms are anticipated later tonight. Some storms could turn strong to severe. There is currently a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat for the region. Main concerns will be damaging wind, but isolated hail can’t be ruled out. The threat for tornadoes is low.

Brighter conditions return Sunday. Temperatures won’t be as warm with afternoon highs only in the low 70s. Less warm conditions hold through the start of the work week but warmer conditions return by the middle of next week.

Another front is expected to drop into the region by the middle of next week and linger giving us the chance for showers and storms for several days.

