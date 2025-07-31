First Warning Forecast: Storms tonight with cooler temperatures expected tomorrow

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will become more numerous overnight, with a 70% chance of storms tonight as a cold front sweeps across the region and isolated flash flooding and strong wind gusts possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow showers and storms are possible during the morning, tapering off in the afternoon with humidity dropping throughout the day. It'll be a pleasant day temperature wise with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be a welcome one, with highs staying in the low 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible Saturday morning, with dry conditions expected by Sunday. Dew points will drop into the low 60s by Sunday, with temperatures in the low 80s making for an excellent day to get outside!

