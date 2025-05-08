First Warning Forecast: Stormy start to graduation weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A few stray sprinkles will be possible but most locations will remain dry. Showers and storms move in overnight.

The storm chances linger into Friday. Most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat. Strong to severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. The rain will come in waves throughout the day Friday but greatest storm chances will be in the afternoon and evening.

We dry out just in time for the weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday look relatively dry. Temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 70s underneath partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Mother's Day looks nice and comfortable.

Rain chances return next week with our next system. There will be several chances for scattered showers and storms.

