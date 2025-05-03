First Warning Forecast: Stormy start to Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Most locations topped out in the mid 80s. Today. This evening temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Storms will be moving in overnight.

Sunday morning will feature scattered showers and storms. The rain should move out by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The rain continues into the start of the work week with afternoon showers and storms on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We briefly dry out toward the middle of the week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar