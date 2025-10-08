First Warning Forecast: Strong coastal storm likely this weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening clouds and showers will quickly depart, with partly cloudy skies by sunset and clear skies expected overnight. It will be breezy, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph and overnight lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be cool and windy with highs in the mid to upper 60s along with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Persistent northeast winds could cause nuisance to minor tidal flooding tomorrow around midday. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with dew points in the low 50s. Surf will be rough, with 5 to 7 feet of surf along with a high risk of rip currents. A small craft advisory is in place through the weekend.

Friday will be another cool and breezy day, with highs in the upper 60s along with winds out of the ENE at 10-20 mph. We'll see some more minor tidal flooding, along with partly cloudy skies. Overnight clouds will begin to increase as a coastal low develops offshore. On Saturday that coastal low will approach us, increasing winds to 15-25 mph out of the NE. Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday with some scattered showers during the afternoon. Overnight Saturday a steadier rain is likely.

Sunday will be very windy along with on and off rain and thunderstorms. The coastal storm will likely bring tidal flooding during the early morning hours of Sunday and early afternoon hours. Very high surf and coastal erosion is likely. Rain totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected. Wind gusts will exceed 40 mph close to the coastline, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph along the Outer Banks. Temperatures will be steady in the 60s. Monday will be a bit less rainy, with gusty winds and tidal flooding possible once again as the coastal storm stalls out offshore. This will be a significant storm, stay tuned for updates.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week. It will stay well offshore and is not expected to make landfall anywhere. Besides Jerry, the tropics remain relatively quiet at this time.

