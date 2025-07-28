First Warning Forecast: Strong storms diminish overnight 

Meteorologist Greg Padgett's First Warning Forecast

Severe thunderstorms and flooding wrapped up a hot weekend across Hampton Roads with reports of one inch hail, isolated flooding, and numerous trees across Southeastern Virginia. The weather service says the line of storms produced dozens of storm reports across the state.

Back to warm and humid for the next few days with stormy weather returning by Thursday into Friday across Hampton Roads. Much cooler weather will settle in for next weekend with afternoon temperatures running in the low 80s.

