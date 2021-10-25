Watch
First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms expected tonight

Posted at 7:28 PM, Oct 25, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Our biggest chance for storms will be overnight. Severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Showers and clouds will linger for Tuesday morning, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 tomorrow. It will be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

Wednesday will be cool and windy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and strong NW winds. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Rain will return for the end of the week, Thursday night to Friday.

