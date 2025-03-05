First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms move in this afternoon & evening

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon strong to severe storms move in with a powerful cold front. Our primary threat will be damaging straight line winds. Tornado formation is not out of the question with some rotating storms. The worst of the weather moves in between 2 and 7. Another round of isolated showers on the tail end of the system passes through around 10.

We're mild for the rest of the work week. Thursday will be mainly dry and windy. Mild conditions return with highs in the middle 50s. Highs Friday will be close to 60.

The weekend looks mainly dry with the exception of a few possible sprinkles both Saturday and Sunday. Brighter conditions return for the beginning of the following work week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar