First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms tonight, more storms this weekend

Posted at 7:25 PM, Apr 09, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Severe storms tonight, more storms this weekend...

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and large hail. Storms will move east of the area overnight with mild low temperatures in the upper 50s.

We will see a similar mix of clouds Saturday with highs near 80. Scattered showers/storms are possible tomorrow but overall lower chances.

Highs will warm to the low 80s on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms Sunday morning. Rain chances will gradually drop through the day and clouds will start to break up by the afternoon.

