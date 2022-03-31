First Warning Forecast: Strong winds and strong to severe storms, highs near 80

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Strong winds and strong storms... A cold front will move in front west to east today, bringing us strong winds, heavy rain, and the potential for severe storms.

Our morning commute will be just cloudy, warm, and breezy before the front arrives this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning, already above our typical high temperatures for this time of year. Winds, even outside of any storms, could gust between 40 and 50 mph by midday as highs soar to near 80 degrees.

The strong line of thunderstorms is set to move inland first, near I-95 and across the Peninsulas between 2 and 6pm, approaching the Southside and Albemarle of North Carolina between 4 and 8pm before exiting the coast, OBX and Eastern Shore by midnight. Damaging straight line winds of 60 mph is our biggest threat but even a tornado is possible as the system shifts through our area. Heavy downpours could lead to ponding and localized flooding on low lying streets, so expect a soggy commute home from work and after school activities.

Skies will then clear out overnight with only a lingering shower or two before sunrise Friday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We'll get to kick off the weekend nicely with clearing skies, sunshine and highs in the upper 60s Friday. It will still be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Highs will drop to the low 60s Saturday but rise back to the mid and upper 60s Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and a chance for showers Sunday, primarily before sunrise.

