First Warning Forecast: Summer heat returns, heat index near 100 Tuesday

First Warning Forecast:

A summer-like pattern will prevail this week.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Soaring to the 90s on Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

We'll continue to crank the heat on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm to 92 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits.

A cold front will approach as we end the work week. Storm chances will go up a bit, but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Showers and storms will be possible heading into the weekend as we get moisture from a potential tropical system. Saturday will have highs in the upper 80s. A bit of a cool down on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.