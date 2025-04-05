First Warning Forecast: Summer preview continues, tracking storms Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

So far this afternoon we’ve tied the record high of 88 degrees! This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees overnight.

Another warm day is on tap Sunday with highs in the upper 80s once again. Isolated storms move in during the evening favoring the Peninsulas.

We have a greater chance for widespread rainfall Monday with an approaching cold front. Off and on showers and storms will be present throughout the day. The rain tapers off early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. We fall back into the 50s and 60s. Patchy frost may be possible for inland spots Tuesday night.

Another round of showers arrives on Friday afternoon and into next Saturday morning.

