First Warning Forecast: Sun & cold today, Snow, wind & flooding this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1 AM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for all of SE VA and NE NC.

Our cold stretch continues with highs near 30. Snow, wind, and flooding this weekend as a low develops along the East Coast.

Another cold morning with temperatures in 20s and a wind chill in the teens. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing point this afternoon. Expect most sunny skies with a bit of a NW breeze.

Cold again on Friday with highs near 30. Look for building clouds tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much snow we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow).

Snow will build in Saturday morning and pick up through the day. Snow will move out Sunday morning to midday. Most of the area will see snow but some rain could mix in for the southern Outer Banks. Significant snowfall is possible for the region with higher snow totals likely to the south and east and lower totals to the north and west.

This system will also bring us very strong winds. Wind will ramp up through Saturday and will be the strongest Sunday morning. Expect wind gusts to 40+ mph for many areas and 50+ along the coast. We will also see tidal/coastal flooding. Watch out for flooding near times of high tide this weekend and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 20. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs near 30. Winds: N 5-10

