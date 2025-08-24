First Warning Forecast: Sunday morning showers clear by the afternoon

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning we'll see cloudy skies along with some scattered showers. Most of the rain remains over the Outer Banks, where between 0.25" and 0.75" is possible, with locally heavier amounts closer to Hatteras. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with some clearing expected by the end of the day. Winds will be light out of the E at 5-10 mph. Some nuisance tidal flooding is possible once again, along with high surf between 3-5 feet. Rip current risk is expected to be high once again.

Tomorrow there is a 20% chance of a spot shower or storm, with mainly sunny conditions expected otherwise. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Dew points will start in the low 70s but will fall into the 60s by the end of the day as a cold front moves through. Tuesday will bring much more comfortable weather, with highs dropping to around 80 with dew points falling into the upper 50s. A couple spotty storms are possible, but mainly dry conditions are expected along with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15 mph.

The rest of the work week looks mainly dry and comfortable, with temperatures feeling fall like in the upper 70s and low 80s along with low humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Central Atlantic yesterday and is expected to stay well out to sea. Fernand is expected to stay a tropical storm as it moves north and passes east of Bermuda.

Another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic (Invest 99L) has a medium chance of forming into a tropical system over the next two days. Once Fernand and Invest 99L clear out, I expect a quieter period in the Tropics to end out August thanks to a less favorable weather pattern for development.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)