First Warning Forecast: Sunny and Breezy Saturday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool with temperatures dropping into the 60s tonight. Clear skies and light winds are expected as well.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s along with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph. Breezy conditions will last into the evening, with temperatures falling into the 50s overnight on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with calmer winds. We'll see high temperatures in the low 70s with winds out of the E at 5-10 mph.

Next week is looking dry and a bit cool. Our best chance of rain will be on Monday, with passing showers and storms possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 80 on Monday, before dropping into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer air starts to move back in late next week into next weekend.

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