First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, Rain returns on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning until 9 am for many inland locations. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Much cooler this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tracking rain to end the week.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 50s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A bit of a warming trend to end the work week. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow with building clouds (partly to mostly cloudy).

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

High temperatures will linger in the low 60s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances and a NW wind at 10 to 15 both days.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

