First Warning Forecast: Sunny and colder to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and cold stretch to start the week. A small warm up for Thursday. Tracking another rain/snow chance for the weekend.

Back to sunshine for MLK Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Sunny skies will continue through the first half of the week. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s. We will climb back to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, slightly above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty showers.

WTKR News 3

Colder air and messy weather is set to return for the weekend. Rain/snow chances are likely. We will fine tune specifics as we go through the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR