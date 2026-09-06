First Warning Forecast: Sunny and comfortable for Labor Day

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be lovely, with clear skies and calm winds expected as temperatures drop into the mid 70s, with overnight lows expected to be in the 60s to low 70s.

Labor Day will be fantastic, with mostly sunny skies expected and temperatures around 80 degrees. Humidity levels stay low, with just a 10% chance of a stray shower. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph, a bit stronger along the immediate coastline. A high risk of rip currents is in place for tomorrow. Overnight skies will be clear Monday night, with lows dropping into the 60s region wide.

Tuesday will be another great one, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s and mostly sunny skies expected. Humidity levels will stay low Tuesday and Wednesday, but high temperatures will start to climb Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s. We'll see dry conditions through Wednesday, with just a 10% chance of rain.

Thursday will feature a brief return of the heat and humidity, with temperatures reaching the low 90s and heat indices surpassing 100 degrees. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon, with lingering showers possible through Friday. Drier conditions return next weekend.

TROPICS:

Still quiet in the Atlantic!

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)