Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Sunny and cooler Saturday with highs near 70, but not as windy...

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies. It'll be a windy night with NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30-40 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with strong winds in the morning and relaxing winds in the afternoon.

We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon.