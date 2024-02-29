Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, Rain returns on Friday

Posted at 4:55 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 04:55:42-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Back to sunshine but much cooler today. Tracking rain to start the weekend. Several days in the low 60s.

We will return to sunshine today, but it will be much cooler. Highs will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be breezy in the morning, but winds will relax through the day.

Clouds will mix in on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance will move in late in the afternoon to evening as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast.

A soggy start to Saturday with rain in the early morning, but most of the rain should move out by midday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will level off in the low 60s for the weekend and early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

