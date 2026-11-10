First Warning Forecast: Sunny and mild Veterans Day, cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight won't be as chilly as last night, with lows dropping into the 40s and low 50s Tuesday night. Clear skies and light winds are expected.

Tomorrow will be pleasant for Veterans Day, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low 70s inland. Sunny skies are expected tomorrow morning with a few passing clouds possible during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-15 mph. On Wednesday night clouds will move in as a system strengthens to our north.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. This storm has trended further north, and our rainfall chances have dropped to 30%. We'll see high temperatures in the low 70s, with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph. On Friday our winds will turn out of the north and temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs. We'll see some patchy showers early followed by clearing in the afternoon, with winds picking up out of the NW during the evening at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

This weekend will be chilly, with high temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s. Next week is looking cool and dry, with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine expected.

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