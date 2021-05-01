Watch
First Warning Forecast: Sunny and not as windy Saturday, highs in the 70s

April Loveland
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 01, 2021
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:
Sunny and not as windy this afternoon, highs in the 70s...

A cold front crossed through the area last night which will lead us to a cooler day today. Highs will be near 70 which will sharply feel cooler, however this will be closer to normal for this time of year. After a windy morning, winds will relax during the afternoon and become southwesterly between 10 and 15 mph. It'll be a gorgeous day with wall-to-wall sunshine from start to finish.

We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon

