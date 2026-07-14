First Warning Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Tuesday, heating up Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will start out around 70 with some lingering clouds possible, particularly on the Outer Banks. We'll see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies today, with lower humidity as well. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be clear with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day. High temperatures will take a big jump into the mid 90s, though dew points in the upper 60s (relatively low humidity compared to the last two weeks) should only lead to heat indices around 100. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s. Thursday will be very hot, and heat advisories are likely. We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices will surpass 105 as humidity builds back in as well.

On Friday the heat drops off slightly, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. On Saturday we'll see hot and humid conditions again, along with a 30% chance of an evening storm. Sunday will be out best chance for rain over the next week, with a 60% chance of rain and highs around 90.

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