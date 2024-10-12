First Warning Forecast: Sunny and warmer this weekend, Chilly next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up for the weekend. Another big cool down on the way next week.

Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.

WTKR News 3

The sunny skies will continue for Sunday with highs near 80. Winds will increase through the day, mainly SW at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Monday. Rain chances will be slim, but we will see a few extra clouds and strong winds. Highs will return to the upper 70s on Monday, but cooler air rushes in behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the low 60s for midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies, but it will be breezy, mainly NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie moving northeast over the central Atlantic. On the forecast track, the center of Leslie is expected to pass near or over the Azores late Sunday or Monday morning. Leslie is likely to gradually weaken and become an extratropical cyclone tonight or Sunday.

Watching an area of low pressure just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. If the circulation of the system becomes better defined and the showers and thunderstorms persist, the low could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR