First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Soggy & warmer this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day. Tracking more rain for the weekend.

Finally, a sunny and dry day! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with rain moving in through the afternoon as a warm front lifts to the north. Highs will warm to the low 50s on Saturday, near normal.

Rain will continue for Sunday with a chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon as a cold front moves through from west to east. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Sunday. The wind will also ramp up on Sunday, with gusts to 30+ mph.

Colder air moves in behind the cold front and lingers for much of next week. Expect highs in the 30s and 40s. We will start with sunshine on Monday, but our next big weather maker is set to move in by midweek.

Rain/snow is possible for Wednesday and Thursday. As we typically see, it looks like the rain/snow transition line will be moving/lingering over SE VA and NE NC.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

