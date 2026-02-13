First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Warmer tomorrow, Soggy Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cooler to end the work week. Warming back to the 50s this weekend. Another rain chance on Sunday.

Another sunny and chilly day today with highs in the low 40s, but not as breezy as yesterday. Expect clear skies with lows dropping to the 20s again overnight.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Rain will build in on Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Southeast. Clouds will roll in Sunday morning and rain will move in midday. The heaviest rain will be Sunday night, and many areas could see 1”+ of rainfall. Highs will reach the low 50s.

Showers will move out Monday morning with some clearing in the afternoon. It will be warmer next week. Highs will climb from the lows 50s on Monday to the low 60s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

