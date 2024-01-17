First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cold, and breezy today, Another snow chance Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold and breezy today. Another rain/snow chance on Friday. Even colder with stronger winds this weekend.

Bundle up! Temperatures are in the 20s this morning with a wind chill in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine today, but highs will only reach the upper 30s. Winds will turn to the west at 5 to 15 mph for most of the day.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm back to the upper 40s on Thursday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the afternoon to evening.

Tracking another chance for rain and snow on Friday. As of now, the biggest precipitation chances will be morning to midday. Expect a greater snow potential to the north and west and a greater rain potential to the south and east. As far as snow accumulation goes, don’t expect much (if any). On the high side… maybe 1”, on the low side… 0”.

WTKR News 3

We will see sunshine this weekend, but it will be cold and windy. Highs will drop to the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. NW winds will gust to 30+ mph, pushing morning wind chill values into the teens and single digits.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

