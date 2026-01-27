First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cold, and breezy today, Tracking a snow chance this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold week with highs in the 30s. Tracking another chance for snow this weekend as a low develops along the East Coast.

A frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and a wind chill in the teens to single digits. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s today, but we will see lots of sunshine.

WTKR News 3

Still cold for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s. A spotty snow shower is possible but little to no accumulation is expected.

WTKR News 3

We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much precipitation we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow).

WTKR

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR