First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cold today, Significant snow chance this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and cold stretch to start the week. A small warm up for Thursday. Tracking significant snow chance for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine today but it will be cold. Temperature will struggle to reach 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs warming to the upper 40s. Clouds will start to build in Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, slightly above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast. Snow/Ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday. Significant snow accumulation is possible. It will be cold and windy with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

