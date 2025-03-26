First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and breezy today, 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler midweek, warming up for the weekend. Tracking rain to end the weekend and start next week.

Another step cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will clear out this morning and most of the day will be sunny. It will be breezy today with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Sunny and cool again tomorrow. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s again, but not as breezy as today.

Warming up to end the week. Highs will climb to the low 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday. A bigger chance for rain and storms is set to move in with a cold front on Monday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 40. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

