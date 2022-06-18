First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and less humid this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice break from the heat and humidity this weekend. Climbing back to the 90s and building humidity again next week. Showers and storms return for the end of the week.

Get ready for a beautiful weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Humidity will be falling throughout the day so it will feel more spring-like by this afternoon. The only issue today will be the wind, NNW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect another nice one for Father’s Day. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and even lower humidity. It will still be breezy tomorrow, NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

The last day of spring (Monday) will still feel like spring. Highs will return to the low 80s and humidity will stay low. We will see a few clouds, but rain chance will be low.

The first day of summer (the summer solstice) is on Tuesday and the heat and humidity will return, right on schedule. Highs will climb to the low 90s and upper 80s for the rest of the week and it will be muggy again. We are tracking some showers and storms for the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NNW 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: NNW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NNW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

