First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, less humid, and windy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid to end the week. Wind, tidal flooding, and rough surf from Hurricane Lee.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 70s and lower humidity (feeling more like fall). It will be windy again today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Hurricane Lee will track north between the East Coast and Bermuda today. Expect several days with rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. Tidal flooding is possible, including a risk for overwash on the Outer Banks.

This weekend looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Some wind will hang around this weekend, NW/SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee is tracking between Bermuda and the VA/NC coast today. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Saturday, and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast into the weekend.

Margot now a tropical storm as it continues to meander over the central Atlantic.

Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated in association with a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression within the next day or so while it moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

