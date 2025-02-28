First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cooler today, Another temperature swing this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine today. Big temperature swings through the weekend.

Mostly sunny and cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy but not as gusty as yesterday.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for a big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday then drop to the low 40s on Sunday behind a cold front. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Rain chances will be slim, but the wind will ramp up throughout the weekend. We will return to sunshine on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Another warming trend to start next week, from the 40s on Monday to the 70s on Wednesday. Rain and a thunderstorm risk will return Wednesday with another cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20

