First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and low humidity to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to fall-like weather to start the week. Humidity builds to end the week.

Very nice weather to kick off the work week. A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s today with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s but the humidity will start to build for the end of the week.

We are watching a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to make landfall near Louisiana/Texas by midweek. The leftover moisture from that system will likely spread across the southeast and could throw some rain our way by the end of the week or weekend.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six over the Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico through Tuesday and approach the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm (Francine) today and a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Tracking an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for development during the next few days. A tropical depression is expected to form while the system meanders over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

Tracking a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development by midweek. A tropical depression could form during the middle to latter part of this week while the system moves WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low 90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

