First Warning Forecast: Sunny to start Memorial Day weekend, soggy to end

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We won’t be as soggy today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There’s a slight chance for a few spotty showers to develop this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80.

Drier conditions prevail heading into the weekend. Showers and storms return Sunday night. Rain chances increase heading into the next work week. Memorial Day won’t be a washout but there is a chance of a few isolated showers and storms mainly Monday night.

Temperatures hover right around average during this next week or so in the mid to upper 70s.

