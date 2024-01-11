First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Severe storm threat Friday night

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of rain and storms Friday night. Sunny and windy this weekend.

We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be lighter today, mainly SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect sunshine Friday morning but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Another round of rain is set to move in Friday after sunset. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will ramp up through the day with gusts to 40 mph possible by Friday night.

Rain should move out before sunrise Saturday, and we will quickly return to sunshine. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 50s to the upper 40s on Saturday. It will be windy with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday, but highs will struggle to reach 50. It will still be breezy with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-20



