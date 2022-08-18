First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Tracking showers and storms for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today but tracking showers and storms for the end of the week. Highs in the 80s with building humidity through the weekend.

Another nice day today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Today will not be as windy as yesterday and rain chances remain slim.

Rain will return for the end of the week as a stationary front drifts from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic. Clouds will build in on Friday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the evening to overnight. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers and storms. As of now, the biggest rain chances are Saturday morning and Sunday evening. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s but it will be muggy.

Showers and storms will stay in the forecast for the first half of next week as the stationary front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s with high humidity.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves NW over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

