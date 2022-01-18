Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Tracking snow later this week

items.[0].image.alt
The Weather Company
WX Mainly Clear.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
2.png
Posted at 4:26 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 04:26:58-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 8 AM Tuesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County.

Sunny today, warmer tomorrow… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are in the low 30s but it feels more like the low 20s with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs returning to the mid 40s. Winds will gradually relax through the day.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 50s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday morning but will change over to snow in the afternoon to evening as temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s. Rain and snow chances will linger for Friday and Saturday as the front stalls out near the coast. Highs will only reach the mid 30s to end the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories