First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Tracking snow later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 8 AM Tuesday for the Outer Banks of Dare County.

Sunny today, warmer tomorrow… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are in the low 30s but it feels more like the low 20s with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs returning to the mid 40s. Winds will gradually relax through the day.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 50s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday morning but will change over to snow in the afternoon to evening as temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s. Rain and snow chances will linger for Friday and Saturday as the front stalls out near the coast. Highs will only reach the mid 30s to end the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

