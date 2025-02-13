First Warning Forecast: Sunny Valentine's Day, soggy again this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon the rain moves out. We even get a few breaks in the clouds as we head into the evening. High temperatures warm to near 60 degrees.

Bright and sunny conditions return briefly for your Valentine's Day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low 40s. Then round 2 of unsettled weather arrives Saturday afternoon. The rain lingers into Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both weekend days. We're a bit warmer this weekend reaching near 70 on Sunday.

Much cooler weather arrives next week with highs falling back into the 40s. The upcoming work week starts off mild but models are hinting at another chance for a rain and snow mix.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar