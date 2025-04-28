Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine & 70s today, Warming to the 80s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A sunny start to the work week. Warming to the 80s starting Tuesday. An unsettled weather pattern starts on Wednesday.

A beautiful start to the work week! Lots of sunshine today and not as windy as the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s today, near normal for this time of year.

Another warming trend through midweek. Highs will climb to the low 80s on Tuesday and the mid 80s for the rest of the work week.

A string of fronts will linger across the Mid-Atlantic to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Medium

