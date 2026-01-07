Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 60s today. Warming to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain with a cold front this weekend.

A very mild morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs will dip to upper 50s on Thursday, still above normal for this time of year. We will start with mostly sunny skies and clouds will build in through the day.

Temperatures will jump back up on Friday with highs near 70 as a warm front slides to our north. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

Some changes move in this weekend with a cold front. Expect more clouds with scattered showers Saturday to Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday, behind the front. Even colder air will move in to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

