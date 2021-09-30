First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the week… A cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with lighter winds and low rain chances.

Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm back to the upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday. It will be a nice weekend with more sunshine on Saturday and building clouds on Sunday. Rain chances will remain slim.

Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front early next week. The biggest rain chances will likely be Tuesday to Wednesday. Highs will fall from the 80s to the 70s behind the cold front.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 60. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Sam

Tropical Storm Victor

Shower activity associated with a trough of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has become limited. Environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive over the next few days, and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated. The disturbance is forecast to move west at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

