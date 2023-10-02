Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s to start the week

Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 04:55:14-04

First Warning Forecast
A beautiful start to the week with sunshine and 70s. Tracking a cold front for the end of the week.

A very nice and consistent forecast for the start of this week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in on Thursday, ahead of a cold front approaching to end the week.

Scattered showers are possible Friday to Saturday as the front moves through. The front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop from the upper 70s on Friday to the upper 60s on Sunday.
 

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to pass just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later today and tonight. It will continue moving generally north, moving closer to Bermuda by the end of the week. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Philippe could begin to intensify around the middle of the week.

Rina become of remnant low over the central Atlantic.

