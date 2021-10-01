First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, 80s return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up this weekend… Get ready for another nice day! Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds from time to time.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. We will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days and rain chances will remain slim.

Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front next week. Clouds will build in on Monday with an isolated shower possible. Rain chance will increase Tuesday to Wednesday and linger for Thursday. Highs will fall from the 80s to the 70s behind the cold front midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Sam is centered about 500 miles SSE of Bermuda and moving NNW at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the core of Sam will pass to the east of Bermuda early Saturday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane into Saturday, with additional weakening forecast later in the weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor is centered about 585 miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 12 mph. A WNW to NW motion over the eastern tropical Atlantic is expected through the weekend. Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. However, a weakening trend is expected to begin over the weekend.

